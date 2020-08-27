You Might Be Slowly But Surely Killing Your Cell Phone

How well are you treating the heart of your phone?

Of all the things we should be doing with our phones (keeping them off the dashboard, protecting them with a good case, keeping them clean, keeping the software updated) the most important thing we should do is care for the battery. It's the heart of our phone and not at all inexpensive to replace.

There's a lot of misinformation about battery care out there, but computer and tech expert Kim Kommando cuts through it with a list of essential things you should and shouldn't do to your phone's battery:

- don't let your battery drain to 0. This isn't good for lithium-ion batteries that are in most phones.

- do keep your phone charged between 40 - 80 percent instead of charging to 100 percent. This range is ideal for long battery life.

- don't charge your phone overnight. This keeps it in a high - stress, high - tension state.

- always unplug your phone when it's fully charged. Keeping it plugged in can allow in extra power that weakens your battery over time.

- if you're going to store your phone for an extended period, let it drain to 50 percent to preserve its stability over time.

Click here for a full list of phone care do's and do not's.