You Don’t Run on Cajuns Catcher Sebastian Toro [VIDEO]

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team was off to a tough start to their 2020 season. They were 2-8 after losing in 11 innings on a wild pitch the night before to Sam Houston State and they needed a spark to ignite their season, someone to stand up when everyone else was sitting down. They actually got two guys to stand up on the final day of February.

Brandon Young and Sebastian Toro.

Young was masterful, spinning a three-hit complete-game shutout where he walked only one and struck out 11 Bearkats in a 1-0 win.

However, this game was preserved due to the spectacular defense from catcher Sebastian Toro. He not only had a base hit and eventually would come around to score the games only run but he threw out three runners on the basepaths including two in the ninth inning.

In case you missed them, relive the incredible display of throwing from the Cajun backstop.

This 2020 season is still in the process of writing itself and who knows how it'll play out but we could very well look back on these performances as the ignition point for this Ragin' Cajuns Baseball team.

