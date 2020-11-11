You Can Now Bake Your Own Giant Twinkie That Serves Eight

Everybody loves a good Twinkie. They come individually wrapped and weigh about an ounce and a third and pack in 270 of well-worth-it calories.

If that's not quite enough for you and your growing pandemic waistline, then you may want to step up to the handy dandy "party size."

Hostess has just released to the world a new Twinkie baking kit. Yep, you can now bake your own giant, two-pound Twinkie that serves at least eight people.

The kit comes with Twinkies cake mix, a vanilla cream filling mix, a Twinkie-shaped baking pan, and instructions on how to make this massive Twinkie at home. All you need to add is vegetable oil, eggs, water, and heavy cream.

I guess I know what I'm contributing to the family Thanksgiving spread.

If you want to give this bad boy a try, the kit is available at Walmart for the low, introductory price of only $15.

Allons manger!