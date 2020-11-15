You Can Buy A Candle That Smells And Looks Like A Dr. Pepper

When I saw this article from delish.com about your favorite soda turned into an actual candle, I had to do some digging of my own to validate that this was a real item that could be purchased. As it turns out, you can buy a candle that both looks and smells like a can of Dr. Pepper.

As people are searching for gift ideas this holiday season, I foresee these soda shaped and smelling candles to be in quite a few stockings come Christmas Day.

According to the article from Delish, which you can read here, both the Mountain Dew and Dr. Pepper candles are getting fantastic review online.

The Soy Candle from 716CandleCo is available on etsy.com for $15, which to me seems like a pretty good deal. I buy candles fairly often, and while those are usually somewhere around $5-$10, I can see the appeal for a fan of these soft-drinks. You can check out what the candle looks like below.

Etsy.com

If you know someone who loves either of these sodas, I would be sure to order one quickly as word is spreading quick about the unique and burnable pop.

These could also work great as Secret-Santa or White-Elephant gift ideas!