Yelp’s Top Foodie Destinations for 2020 Includes Louisiana

We are not a bit surprised that Yelp's brand new list of the Top Foodie Cities for 2020 includes one in Louisiana. New Orleans is a shining star in the culinary world, and we are proud to be represented on the annual survey. Yelp also included some of the restaurants that rated the highest throughout the year in each city they picked.

The results actually came from the 'highest restaurant ratings from out-of-towners', and they include many diverse choices for this year. If you are planning a food trip this year, take a look at the destinations below, (with the restaurants that scored the highest) for some inspiration.