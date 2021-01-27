Granted, the words Mardi Gras and responsibility don’t usually go hand in hand, but this year they do. We all have a responsibility to keep each other well. And since we aren’t going to let any stinking virus steal all of our Mardi Gras fun, we thought we’d create a way to keep the joie de vivre of Mardi Gras alive and give you a little extra incentive to get creative.

We’ve teamed up with the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association, whose mission is to foster, promote, and coordinate Lafayette’s Mardi Gras Celebration. We’re also proudly supported by Service Chevrolet who always provides the vehicles to “drive Mardi Gras”, the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, who make sure the whole world knows about all the great reasons to come experience life in Acadiana. And if you're hungry this Mardi Gras season, stop at America's Drive-in, Sonic. This photo fun is also brought to you by Primeaux RV, off I-49 in Carencro.

So, here’s how you can keep the Mardi Gras spirit alive and well in Lafayette. We’re going to give you two different opportunities to celebrate the season and win something that’s a little greener than it is purple and gold.

Yes, we are talking about cash money. And yes, there are two different ways for you to win. If you’d like to share your Mardi Gras Spirit and have a chance to win one of six cash prizes then please read on.

Yardi Gras

To submit an entry in the Yardi Gras division, you’ll simply snap a picture of your home or business decorated up for the Mardi Gras season. Yes, this does need to be your home or business. And it does need to located in Lafayette. You can include friends and family in your photo if you want, after all, we’re promoting the Spirit of Mardi Gras right here at home.

Mardi Gras on the Geaux.

This is more for those of you who just love a parade. Just snap yourself in full Mardi Gras form somewhere along the Lafayette Mardi Gras Parade Route. Certainly, you’ll want to have your beads, shirts, and other regalia because we want to emphasize the fun and family-friendly celebrations that define Mardi Gras in Lafayette.

Now let’s talk about the Prizes.

We’re giving away cash prizes in both divisions. If your entry is chosen as the first-place winner, you’ll get $2,500. The second-place prize is $1,500, and third place is $1,000. We’ll have a panel of celebrity judges go over each submission and they’ll make their choices and share them with us on Mardi Gras Day. Contest rules can be found here.

If you have any specific questions you can send those to bruce.mikels@townsquarmedia.com.

All that’s left for you to do now is take your picture and send it in. And good luck and Happy Mardi Gras from the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, Service Chevrolet, the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association, and TownSquare Media.

