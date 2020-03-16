WWE WrestleMania Will Not Happen In Tampa, Fl

WWE has pulled the plug on WrestleMania this year in Tampa, Fl.

Here's the official statement from WWE:

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

This event is a week-long extravaganza that brings fans in from all over the world and is always a huge economic boost for the hosting city.

Now, like many other major events scheduled to happen in the United States, this event has been scrapped/re-located.