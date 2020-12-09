Writer Says Mark Hudspeth & ULM Are a Perfect Match

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Mark Hudspeth continues to have his name mentioned to be a candidate for the now-vacant head coaching position at another state/Sun Belt Conference school.

On Tuesday, we told you that early speculation from numerous sources/outlets, including ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, was that Hudspeth will be a candidate for the head coaching position at ULM, which became open on Monday morning when the school cut ties with Matt Viator, who guided the Warhawks to an overall record of 19-39 over the past five seasons, including a winless 0-10 finish this season.

Later on Tuesday, Adam Hunsucker of the News Star (subscription required), said that Hudspeth and ULM "are a perfect match".

Understand this is all just speculation, and there is nothing to confirm nor deny whether or not Hudspeth is even on the list of the people making the decisions at ULM.

That being said, Coach Hud has had success wherever he's been, and he's looking for a job, while the Warhawks are looking for a coach. So, it is intriguing.

Hudspeth, who was the head man at Louisiana for seven seasons (2011-2017), unexpectedly resigned as head football coach at Austin Peay back in July, after only one year there, a season in which he guided the school to a school-record 11-win season.

After taking this season off, Hudspeth will likely have an interest in returning to coaching in 2021, and would likely have interest in an FBS head coaching position, such as the one at ULM.

A coach with a proven track record, Hudspeth turned the fortunes of Louisiana and Austin Peay around almost immediately.

Many say that Hudspeth was a candidate for the ULM head coaching position after the 2009 season before Todd Berry eventually landed the job.

Hudspeth helped guide the Governors to a 9-3 regular-season record in his first season at the school during the regular season in 2019, capturing an Ohio Valley Conference title in the process, the first for the program since 1977, as well as two triumphs in the FCS Playoffs.

Among other things on Hudspeth's resume, he served two different stints as an assistant coach at Mississippi St. (2009-2010, 2018), while also serving as the head coach at North Alabama from 2002-2008.

The 52-year old Hudspeth was also the offensive coordinator at Navy for one season (2001).