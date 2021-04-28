Writer Projects Saints to Draft Ex-UL Great Trey Ragas

Could the New Orleans Saints draft a former great for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns who was one of the best running backs in school history?

At least one writer who covers the Saints on a national level seems to think so.

Bob Rose, who covers the Saints for the Saints News Network and Sports Illustrated, projects the team to select running back Trey Ragas, who played the last five years for Louisiana, in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rose released his complete 7-round mock draft for the Saints on Tuesday.

Ragas rushed for 758 yards and ten touchdowns in 2020, leading the Cajuns to an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Over his collegiate career, Ragas rushed for 3,572, which ranks third in school history, to go along with 38 touchdowns, which ranks sixth.

Combined, Ragas and running mate Elijah Mitchell combined to rush for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns over 11 games in 2020.

A native of New Orleans, Ragas rushed for 813 yards and 9 touchdowns as a freshman in 2017, before following that up by rushing for 1,181 yards and 8 scores as a sophomore in 2018.

As a junior in 2019, Ragas rushed for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 230-pound Ragas also caught 49 passes for 427 yards and five touchdowns over his Cajun career.

Ragas made an impact in his freshman season and continued to do so throughout his UL career, and now looks to make his mark at the next level, with New Orleans, or with another NFL organization.