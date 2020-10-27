Yeah, this had to hurt.

Watch as a wrestler injures himself in the ring prior to a backyard match. This guy is NO pro wrestler, but apparently, he and a few friends built a ring and decided to play like they are in WWE.

Well, just prior to the "match" the wrestler leaps up on the middle rope, then hops down to begin the match and that is when the injury happens.

The man lands awkwardly in the ring and his leg or knee snaps. He immediately falls down, while grabbing his leg. No, the match probably did not go on as planned.

Again, this is why WWE discourages amateurs from performing such stunts inside or outside of a ring. Leave it to the pros.

This isn't good!