Would You Enter This Haunted Car Wash for Halloween? [VIDEO]

As we approach Halloween, we are all looking for ways to get "into the spirit."

Well, one car wash in Ohio has found a way to entertain you and others while getting the car washed.

Last year the car wash introduced their "Haunted Car Wash" that featured clowns and goblins. While your vehicle was pushed through the car wash, these scary characters showed up out of nowhere, while you were stuck in your vehicle.

With the lighting effects and all in the car wash, this is great. And yes, I would easily hand over $20 to enter this unique experience.

If a local car wash is looking to get into the Halloween spirit, here's an idea. Check out the video below and let me know if you'd go through a local wash if they had clowns and goblins hidden within it.