World Championship Crawfish Etouffee Cookoff March 29

The Eunice Chamber of Commerce will hold their 35th annual World Championship Crawfish Etouffee Cookoff on Sunday, March 29th at Northwest Pavilion. Get your taste buds and dancing shoes ready because this beloved event has everything we adore about living in south Louisiana: great food, music, arts and crafts, and people. And, of course they will be monitoring the coronavirus situation closely.

Head to Northwest Community Center in Eunice from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm on Sunday for entertainment by Jason Frey & Lagniappe, Gregory LeJeune & Cajun Heat, and Geno Delafose and French Rockin' Boogie.



Delicious cajun cuisine will be available, including boiled crawfish, jambalaya, and of course, etouffee!

Admission is free, parking is free, and entertainment is free, so make plans to come out to celebrate the 35th year of this tasty event, sha! Check out some of the fun in the video below.

