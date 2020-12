2020 has been no joke, that's for sure. Who would have ever guessed at this time last year that we'd be in turmoil at the end of 2020? None of us. Not only has our lifestyle completely changed, but our vocabulary too. I find myself saying phrases and words that I never knew even existed until a couple of months ago. But now they are a perfect barometer for what's happening in the world in 2020. Some of my "favorites" are below. Y'all be careful out there.