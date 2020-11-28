Wonderful Things About Christmas We All Love

When I think about Christmas from my childhood I think about all the homemade decorations that my mom used all over our house. Things that my grandmother made for our family over the years were throughout our home, and it always brought a sense of joy to our lives.

Christmas, to me, is a time of year when we are hopefully surrounded by a few things that are whimsical, awe-inspiring and joyful. In a year full of politics, or any other year for that matter, there are so many things that can bring us down, that by the time we get into the Christmas season, I think everyone just wants something hopeful to look forward to as we move into the end of the year. This year, in particular, has been so much more difficult for people because of COVID and the election.

When I started thinking about the Christmas season this year, it reminded me of a time, not so long ago, when people could put aside their differences to enjoy their friends and family. People used to be able to agree to disagree, and especially during the Christmas season. I hold out hope that we, as a community, can do that again this year.

I started thinking about all of the different things that I love about Christmas; so many things flooded my mind. I am going to try to narrow down the many things that I love about Christmas into a list of ten things, and not all of them are things. I think there are so many things we can agree on about what we love about Christmas.