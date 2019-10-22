Woman With Hiccups For 12 Years Makes Strange Sound [VIDEO]

I feel bad for her.

This morning we played the audio of the woman who has had the hiccups for 12 years now. She says that it's part of who she is and that she often warns strangers about her condition prior to engaging in conversation with them.

Lisa Graves says that on some days it is NONSTOP and all that she can do is hiccup. But it's the sound that she makes when she hiccups that has us laughing.

Turn up the speakers on your phone or computer and tell us what you think she sounds like. I suggested on-air that she sounds like a puppy.