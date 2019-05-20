Woman Posts Video Of Wendy’s Employee Taking Bath In Sink [VIDEO]

This wasn't very smart.

A video has surfaced and is now going viral on social media that appears to show an employee at a Wendy's location in Florida taking a bath in the sink.

The young man is seen taking his shirt off and hopping into the sink, which is filled with suds.

In the video, the man says, "it's warm" while the girl encourages him to "turn the jets on." Yeah, like its a jacuzzi---But its certainly not.

In the video, you see others watching who appear to be wearing the restaurant's uniform. We should note here that according to the person who posted the video to Facebook, this occurred at the Wendy's in Milton, FL.

Management is reportedly aware of the video below.