The Sun reported on Thursday that a Ukraine mother of two traveling from Turkey on Ukraine International Airlines walked onto the wing of a Boeing 737-86N to get some fresh air.

The woman, who has been banned from Ukraine International Airlines, was walking off the plane with her two children after landing in Ukraine when she decided to take a stroll onto the wing of the airplane. When the children got off the plane, they looked around to find their mother was no longer following behind them. That's when they noticed a gaggle of people pointing, gawking and videoing their mother who had opened an emergency door to the airplane and walked out onto the wing to get some air. The woman said she was warm and needed to cool off.

The video has gone viral. Here she is from two different angles.