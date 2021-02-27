Woman Falls Off of Treadmill While Trying to Remove Sweater [VIDEO]

She won't try this again.

A woman in the gym thought that she could remove her sweater while still walking on the treadmill and it did not end well.

Not only does she fall off of the treadmill she was on, but the woman in the video below even falls over a small divider in the gym and lands in another workout area.

This isn't the first time I have seen such a video like this, thus I want to remind you to always STOP the treadmill or any exercise machine prior to taking anything off or readjusting something.

It is always better to be safe than sorry. Luckily, the woman does not appear to be seriously injured here, but her ego may have been a little bruised after this fall.