Woman Explains Why She Takes Bite Out of Husbands Sandwich Each Day

I think most of you will enjoy this one.

Tracy Howell posted a photo of a sandwich that she prepared for her husband and as you can see in the photo above, there's a portion of the sandwich missing.

Well, it turns out that Tracy took a bite out of her husbands sandwich which she prepared for him.

You see, for years Tracy has been preparing her husband's lunch for work and when she can't join him for lunch she takes a bite out of his sandwich.

This all started when Tracy's husband told her years ago, "That lunch tasted better when you share it with someone you love."

So, when Tracy can't join her husband on his job site for lunch, she takes a bite of his sandwich so that he can share it with the love of his life.

Tracy's post has since gone viral and many have commented on how sweet this is for her to "share" lunch with her husband even when she is not present on his job site.

Tracy and her husband, Clifford, have been married for 41 years.