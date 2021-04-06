Woman Allegedly Finds Live Bat in Bag of Carrots [VIDEO]

This is disturbing.

A woman recently posted a video of a bag of carrots she purchased and she says that the bag of carrots came with a bat that was still alive.

Now, because this is the internet I will proceed with caution with this one, but the young lady in the video does say that the bat was in the bag of carrots when she purchased it.

The carrots were reportedly purchased at a Costco store, but we have not heard from the store in regards to this allegation.

Imagine this happening to you and you get home and there's a live bat in a bag of carrots you purchased. How scary would that be?