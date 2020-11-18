With Their First Pick, The Pelicans Select Bama PG Kira Lewis Jr.

The New Orleans Pelicans held onto their first round pickat No. 13 and have selected Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr.

A lot of mock drafts and experts had Lewis heading to New Orleans and with no movement by any teams before them they continued to hold strong at 13 grabbing the speedster point guard.

The Meridianville, AL native played two seasons with the Crimson Tide where he averaged nearly 16 points, four assists, almost a steal and a half, played about 35 minutes a night, and shot just over 36% from three-point range.

Here's how Sam Vecenie of The Athletic broke down the game of Kira Lewis Jr.

"Has a case as being the fastest player in the draft. Incredible speed, both in the open court and with his first step in the halfcourt. Will have very few issues blowing by most players. Has also really improved this year as a halfcourt player, though. Has built in some real diversity off the bounce. Better set up moves, better footwork in pick-and-roll. Very few bigs will be able to stay in front of him at the NBA level because he will blow by them. In that vein, he just scores at a high level. Gets buckets at all three levels. Generates shots at the rim, as mentioned above. Has a nice in-between game. Can also hit the pull-up 3. He’s also a very willing defender. The big question here is strength, as Lewis is only 175 pounds or so and could struggle to deal with the physicality of the NBA."

I'm interested in how he'll fit with Lonzo Ball, if they view Lewis as more of a scoring guard I like the fit alongside Lonzo because he's a dish first point guard. As Vecenie said though, his strength might be a problem at the NBA level and he's only 6'3, I'm not sure how he'll hold up on defense against bigger and stronger players he'll face.

Here's a look at some of his highlights from Alabama via College Films

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook