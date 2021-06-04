Winningest Active College Basketball Coaches

Who are the Division I college basketball coaches, who are still active, with the most career victories to their credit?

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the all-time leader in career victories, announced his retirement following the 2021-2022 season.

The 74-year old Krzyzewski, who was named the head coach at Duke prior to the 1980-1981 season, will enter his 41st season at the school next season.

During his time at Duke, Krzyzewski has guided the Blue Devils to five national championships, while also lead them to 12 Final Four appearances.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Krzyzewski, who was the head coach at Army from 1976-1980, has 1,097 career wins to his credit, the most in NCAA history.

Coach K is obviously on the list.

Not on the list is former Kansas/North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, who retired following the 2020-2021 season, after accumulating 903 wins, which places him fourth on the all-time list, over 33 seasons.

Below are the ten active college basketball coaches with the most career wins: