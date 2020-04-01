Wimbledon Cancels 2020 Championships Due to Public Health Concern

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

COVID-19 has effected so much in the sports world and on Wednesday there was another casualty when Wimbledon announced that it will be canceling the 2020 tournament. This is the first time Wimbledon won't be played since World War II.

The event was scheduled to get underway on June 29th, that's a long way out and they're already canceling it... It's interesting that they wouldn't try to postpone the tournament instead they're just outright canceling it.

Here's the official statement from AELTC Chairman Ian Hewitt:

For those who have already bought a ticket, you will be getting your money back:

The main concerns were travel restrictions, large mass gatherings and the strain it might put on medical and emergency personnel which ultimately led to the cancellation.

More from their official statement says that they are taking into consideration how this will affect those who rely on the Wimbledon Championship to be played. That includes the players, the British community and those around the world and are brainstorming plans in order to support those groups as they're partnering with the LTA and many other global leadership groups around the tennis community.

