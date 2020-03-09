There is madness in March and there was no shortage of it in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Georgia Southern Eagles faced off on the hardwood. The Cajuns had a big lead in the second half before the Eagles would fight back and take the 1 point lead to seal the 82-81 victory.

It was a close game early as it was tied at 9 at the first media timeout but the Cajuns used a 12-2 run over a stretch of 2:11 to stretch their lead to 11. The Eagles would battle back to make it a 4 point game heading into half time. The Cajuns were led in scoring at the half by Jalen Johnson who had 18 points and 4 rebounds while Cedric Russell had 14 points and added 4 rebounds.

The Cajuns had scored the first 10 points in the 2nd half to push their lead to 14 points and got it up to 16 points before the Eagles started clawing back and going on a 12-2 run late in the game to take the lead. The Cajuns didn't make a shot in the last couple minutes but they had a shot to win the game at the buzzer only to see the shot fall short. The Cajuns were led in scoring by Russell who had 23 points and 4 rebounds while Johnson added 21 points and 5 rebounds.

The Cajuns had a lot of injuries to overcome this season and it was great to see them fight through it all and push to the tournament. While their shot fell short the Cajuns played well and overcame a lot of adversity. The good thing is that they will get the chance to get healthy and come back for a strong season next year.