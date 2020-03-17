Will Wade didn't coach in last season's NCAA Tournament.

He's not coaching in this one either.

But Wade's name is about to be front and center...again.

The Advocate reports the wiretap conversations between Wade and convicted middleman Christian Dawkins would be featured in an HBO documentary entitled "The Scheme", which, according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, will be released on March 31.

Conversations about Wade between Dawkins and Arizona Coach Sean Miller are also played in the documentary, according to the report. The wiretaps were not played in open court and jurors never heard directly from Wade.

The discussions include a discussion of the recruitment for former LSU center Naz Reid, now with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Reid denied any improprieties during the scouting combine prior to last year's NBA draft.

Wade was suspended for the SEC and NCAA Tournaments before being reinstated by former LSU AD Joe Alleva last April.