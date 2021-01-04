Will The Saints Have Kamara Back In Time For Their Game vs. Chicago In The NFC Playoffs?

As they prepare for the playoffs, will the Saints have their star running back in the lineup?

The New Orleans Saints locked in the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs by beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday while the Green Bay Packers were securing the top seed with their win over the Chicago Bears.

Once the playoffs were set, the Saints knew they would be facing off against the No. 7 seed Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but the next big question was whether they would be scheduled to play on Saturday or Sunday. A Saturday game would mean that running back Alvin Kamara would still be within his mandatory 10-day COVID-19 quarantine.

Luckily, the Saints were scheduled to play in the Sunday slate of playoff games, with a kickoff set for 3:40 p.m. in New Orleans. This doesn't guarantee that Alvin Kamara will play as the Saints running back must show NO symptoms within his minimum 10-day quarantine, but according to his sister, Alvin seems to be feeling just fine.

The Saints managed to win handily without Kamara (or ANY running backs for that matter) after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week as wide receiver-turned running back Ty Montgomery rushed for over 100 yards in the Saints' 33-7 victory over the Panthers.

That win also made the Saints the first team in the history of the NFC South to sweep all three of its opponents since the division began in 2002.

For what it's worth, the Saints relied heavily on Kamara in their Week 8 win over the Bears in Chicago as they were without top receiver Michael Thomas due to an injury or their next best receiver, Emmanuel Sanders, due to COVID-19.

Let's hope that Kamara stays healthy and no other players are bitten by the COVID-19 bug over the next few days.