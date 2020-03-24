Will Crowder Offered by UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have serious interest in a standout prep quarterback from the state of Alabama.

Will Crowder, who currently attends Gardendale, High School in Gardendale, Alabama, shared on social media on Monday evening that he has been offered by Louisiana.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Crowder is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Crowder has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Kentucky, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Appalachian St., Troy, Iowa St., Liberty, Memphis, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt, and UAB.