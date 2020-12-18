Will Carson Wentz Be the Starting QB for the Saints in 2021?

Will Carson Wentz, who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, be the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in 2021?

One sportswriter who covers the Saints brought up that possibility on Thursday.

Michael Balko, who is a contributor for WhoDatDish.com, shared on social media that his sources tell him that Saints head coach Sean Payton "loves" Wentz, and will try to trade for him in the offseason.

While it's not certain, many expect Drew Brees to retire following this season and head to the broadcast booth after signing a contract with NBC last offseason.

Taysom Hill, who has started the last four games for New Orleans in place of the injured Brees, remains a possibility to become the Saints' quarterback next season, but most people assume, if Brees does indeed retire, that the Saints would add another option, either through the draft, free agency, or a trade.

Wentz would indeed be an intriguing option.

The second-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Dakota St., Wentz began his career with a lot of success. In only his second year in the league, Wentz was on his way to a possible Most Valuable Player Award in 2017, throwing for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns, while guiding the Eagles to an 11-2 record before suffering a torn ACL, which kept him out the remainder of the season.

Just last season, Wentz threw for 27 touchdowns with only seven interceptions, so there's no question that he has the ability to play at a very high level.

This season hasn't gone the way Wentz envisioned, however, as his completion percentage has dropped below 60% for the first time in any one season throughout his career while throwing 15 interceptions.

Last Sunday, Wentz was benched, in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts, who guided the Eagles to a 24-21 win over the Saints, snapping their 9-game win streak.

Could Wentz bounce back? Sure. He's only 27 years old and has a world of talent.

It's understandable to believe that the Saints, or any other team, would have some kind of interest in taking a shot on Wentz when they'd be buying low on a talented quarterback who has thrown for 16,811 yards and 113 touchdowns over 68 career games.

The problem with Wentz is his contract.

Prior to last season, the Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract extension with $107 million guaranteed, keeping him under contract through the 2024 season.

If the Eagles trade Wentz, they would take a big cap hit.

It's really hard to see how Wentz won't be the starting quarterback for the Eagles next season, as they may have no choice.

Then again, if he continues to regress in Philadelphia, and if they continue to win with Hurts, the Eagles may have no choice.

Notice Balko didn't say that the Saints would trade for Wentz, only that they would be interested in doing so, which I can see if he's available.

Because of his contract, and the complexities involved, I don't think that the Eagles will trade Wentz to the Saints, or anyone else, but we'll see.

Of course, there's still some work to be done this season before we start worrying too much about the next. The Saints are 10-3, have clinched a playoff spot, and are in contention for the top seed in the NFC Playoffs.

That being said; Wentz to the Saints sure would be interesting.