Will A-Rod & J Lo Become MLB Owners?

Is one of America's premier power couples preparing for a bid to buy the New York Mets?

Scott Soshnick of Variety_TV says former Seattle Mariners/Texas Rangers/New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his fiance, actress/singer Jennifer Lopez have reportedly hired JPMorgan Chase for a potential bid to buy the Mets.

Fred Wilpon, who is currently the majority owner of the Mets, along with the Wilpon Family, was in negotiations to sell 80% of the franchise to Steve Cohen back in December for a reported $2.6 billion before the deal fell through.

A-Rod and J Lo have a combined $700 million, according to Soshnick's report.

Rodriguez, a 14-time All-Star and a three-time American League MVP played in Major League Baseball for 22 seasons, finishing his career with 696 home runs, fourth on the all-time list.

Lopez has sold over 70 million records worldwide, while her films have combined in the U.S. to gross over $3 billion.