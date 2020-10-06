Why You Should Place A Quarter On A Frozen Cup Of Water During Hurricane

You should do this as a tropical storm or hurricane approaches.

A few years ago Sheila Russell shared this tip on Facebook and it lives on. She notes that if you are leaving your house during an evacuation, you should place a quarter or any type of coin on top of a frozen cup of water, which is located in your freezer.

The reason, well when you return home if you find the quarter has moved towards the bottom of the cup its a sign you lost power and the contents in your freezer may be contaminated.

Basically, this "trick" can tell you whether or not your food is safe to eat or if it's not safe to eat.

I know a lot of people with camps do this and you should consider doing this too if you plan on relocating during the storm this weekend.