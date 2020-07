I recently took an admittedly unscientific poll, asking folks on Facebook where to find the best gumbo in Acadiana. Several people responded the best gumbo could be found at their house. The list of eateries was short. Fezzo's in Scott, the Petroleum Club, Prejean's, Dupre's in Abbeville, and the Corner Pantry received mentions. Who was the winner? Chris' Po Boys. Cafe 329 came in 2nd.