Who Knew an Air Fryer Makes the Perfect Steak?

Staff Photo

If you know me, then you know I’m no Martha Stewart in the kitchen. When someone lacks cooking skills like I do, things like an air-fryer are life-savers. By the way, my air fryer was a Mother’s Day gift from my children and it was the perfect gift. Those kiddos of mine know I can use all the help I can get in the kitchen.

If the lack of cooking skills weren’t enough, add time to the mix with my two jobs and now a new puppy, which means I need simple and quick. That being said, I searched air fryer recipes a few days ago to see if anything stood out.  To my surprise, and utter shock, I saw Filet Mignon. Yes, you read that correctly, Filet Mignon. As I read the article, I realized how many people say it cooks and tastes better being cooked in an air fryer than being cooked on a grill. If you’re thinking, “no way”, I want you to know that I was thinking the same thing. I actually thought an air fryer was for making fried foods only. Little did I know it can do so much more.

The Krazy Koupon Lady Facebook

Curiosity got the best of me and I immediately headed to the grocery store to get a couple of steaks because I couldn’t wait to try it. I warned my daughter, Caroline, that we may have to eat a tough and not-so-great steak because I just couldn’t image it being cooked properly in the air fryer.

The recipe said to season with salt and pepper and I read that you should let it get to room temperature. I decided to use a steak seasoning instead. I rubbed the steaks in olive oil, rubbed the steak-seasoning in really well, and just let it sit on the counter for about an hour.

It was time to put this to the test. I put them in the air fryer as directed in the recipe and flipped in the middle of the cook-time. First of all, I was amazed at how simple and easy this process was. It had to be too good to be true.

The result: OMG. It was so delicious. I was pretty impressed. Aside from cooking it a bit too long, it was perfect. I like it medium and it ended up being more like medium-well. But, now I know to cut the time down a bit if I use a thick cut steak. We topped it with a homemade garlic butter and we enjoyed a juicy and mouthwatering steak for dinner.

Staff Photo

I hear ribeyes salmon are just as amazing when cooked in an air fryer. Those will be next.

If you’d like to try the recipe I used from Delish.com, click here. 

