Who Knew an Air Fryer Makes the Perfect Steak?

If you know me, then you know I’m no Martha Stewart in the kitchen. When someone lacks cooking skills like I do, things like an air-fryer are life-savers. By the way, my air fryer was a Mother’s Day gift from my children and it was the perfect gift. Those kiddos of mine know I can use all the help I can get in the kitchen.

If the lack of cooking skills weren’t enough, add time to the mix with my two jobs and now a new puppy, which means I need simple and quick. That being said, I searched air fryer recipes a few days ago to see if anything stood out. To my surprise, and utter shock, I saw Filet Mignon. Yes, you read that correctly, Filet Mignon. As I read the article, I realized how many people say it cooks and tastes better being cooked in an air fryer than being cooked on a grill. If you’re thinking, “no way”, I want you to know that I was thinking the same thing. I actually thought an air fryer was for making fried foods only. Little did I know it can do so much more.

Curiosity got the best of me and I immediately headed to the grocery store to get a couple of steaks because I couldn’t wait to try it. I warned my daughter, Caroline, that we may have to eat a tough and not-so-great steak because I just couldn’t image it being cooked properly in the air fryer.

The recipe said to season with salt and pepper and I read that you should let it get to room temperature. I decided to use a steak seasoning instead. I rubbed the steaks in olive oil, rubbed the steak-seasoning in really well, and just let it sit on the counter for about an hour.

It was time to put this to the test. I put them in the air fryer as directed in the recipe and flipped in the middle of the cook-time. First of all, I was amazed at how simple and easy this process was. It had to be too good to be true.

The result: OMG. It was so delicious. I was pretty impressed. Aside from cooking it a bit too long, it was perfect. I like it medium and it ended up being more like medium-well. But, now I know to cut the time down a bit if I use a thick cut steak. We topped it with a homemade garlic butter and we enjoyed a juicy and mouthwatering steak for dinner.

I hear ribeyes salmon are just as amazing when cooked in an air fryer. Those will be next.

If you’d like to try the recipe I used from Delish.com, click here.