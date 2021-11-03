Which NFL Teams Offer Best Value Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI, Heading into November?

If you have been watching the National Football League this season (and really, who isn’t?), you will know that this might be the most competitive year at the top of the standings for both leagues.

But there is a clear divide between the haves and the have nots in the NFL in 2021, and that gap seems to be getting bigger with each passing week of the season.

There are five teams in the NFC heading into Halloween weekend (Week 8 of the NFL season) with one loss, but only one other team has a winning record: there are as many teams at 2-5 or 2-4 as there are one-loss squads.

It is the same in the AFC, with five two-loss teams, and just one other team with a winning record. But at least there are some teams at or just under .500 with three wins.

So, you ask, what am I trying to say?

Basically, after seven weeks of the NFL season, we are no closer to figuring out who the favorite to win Super Bowl LVI is than we were in September.

I think you can basically throw out about 22 teams, which leaves 10 teams that can win the title. Obviously, you have the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading the way, with the Buffalo Bills right behind them. And you are going to get some betting value whichever team you wager on midway through the 2021 season.

But are there some teams a little further down the futures odds that could provide some value?

Yes, there are.

Let us take a quick look at a few.

Dallas Cowboys, +1100

Dak Prescott is back and playing to a MVP level, and the defense is a little better. The Cowboys are going to walk the NFC (L)East, and could be primed to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs, +1200

Can you write off this team at 3-4 coming into Week 8? You can, but at your own risk. At this point, the Chiefs might be undervalued at 12-1, because you have to think they turn it around at some point: they are the two-time defending AFC champions, you know.

LA Chargers, +2000

Another AFC West team, the Chargers have a good quarterback, and could be trending upwards come December. At 20-1, LA is a decent play, and maybe play the Chargers to win the AFC.

Team                                                      Current Odds        Opening Odds 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +500 +1000 
Buffalo Bills +500 +1200 
Los Angeles Rams +750 +1200 
Arizona Cardinals +800 +4000 
Green Bay Packers +1000 +900 
Dallas Cowboys +1100 +2500  
Baltimore Ravens +1200 +1200 
Kansas City Chiefs +1200 +600 
Tennessee Titans +1600 +2500 
Los Angeles Chargers +2000 +3000 
Cleveland Browns +2500 +2500 
Cincinnati Bengals +3000 +8000 
Las Vegas Raiders +3000 +5000 
New Orleans Saints +3500 +1800 
Minnesota Vikings +5000 +4000 
Indianapolis Colts  +6500 +2500 
Pittsburgh Steelers +7500 +3000 
San Francisco 49ers +7500 +1600 
New England Patriots +8000 +3000 
Seattle Seahawks +10000 +2200 
Atlanta Falcons +15000 +6600 
Carolina Panthers +15000 +5000 
Denver Broncos +15000 +6600 
Philadelphia Eagles +20000 +5000 
Chicago Bears +25000 +5000 
Washington Football Team +30000 +6600 
Miami Dolphins +50000 +2500 
New York Giants +50000 +6600 
Jacksonville Jaguars +100000 +10000 
Houston Texans +200000 +8000 
Detroit Lions +200000 +8000 
New York Jets +200000 +8000  

