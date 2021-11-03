Which NFL Teams Offer Best Value Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI, Heading into November?
This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Media.
If you have been watching the National Football League this season (and really, who isn’t?), you will know that this might be the most competitive year at the top of the standings for both leagues.
But there is a clear divide between the haves and the have nots in the NFL in 2021, and that gap seems to be getting bigger with each passing week of the season.
There are five teams in the NFC heading into Halloween weekend (Week 8 of the NFL season) with one loss, but only one other team has a winning record: there are as many teams at 2-5 or 2-4 as there are one-loss squads.
It is the same in the AFC, with five two-loss teams, and just one other team with a winning record. But at least there are some teams at or just under .500 with three wins.
So, you ask, what am I trying to say?
Basically, after seven weeks of the NFL season, we are no closer to figuring out who the favorite to win Super Bowl LVI is than we were in September.
I think you can basically throw out about 22 teams, which leaves 10 teams that can win the title. Obviously, you have the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading the way, with the Buffalo Bills right behind them. And you are going to get some betting value whichever team you wager on midway through the 2021 season.
But are there some teams a little further down the futures odds that could provide some value?
Yes, there are.
Let us take a quick look at a few.
Dallas Cowboys, +1100
Dak Prescott is back and playing to a MVP level, and the defense is a little better. The Cowboys are going to walk the NFC (L)East, and could be primed to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Kansas City Chiefs, +1200
Can you write off this team at 3-4 coming into Week 8? You can, but at your own risk. At this point, the Chiefs might be undervalued at 12-1, because you have to think they turn it around at some point: they are the two-time defending AFC champions, you know.
LA Chargers, +2000
Another AFC West team, the Chargers have a good quarterback, and could be trending upwards come December. At 20-1, LA is a decent play, and maybe play the Chargers to win the AFC.
Team Current Odds Opening Odds
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+500
|+1000
|Buffalo Bills
|+500
|+1200
|Los Angeles Rams
|+750
|+1200
|Arizona Cardinals
|+800
|+4000
|Green Bay Packers
|+1000
|+900
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1100
|+2500
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1200
|+1200
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1200
|+600
|Tennessee Titans
|+1600
|+2500
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2000
|+3000
|Cleveland Browns
|+2500
|+2500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+3000
|+8000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3000
|+5000
|New Orleans Saints
|+3500
|+1800
|Minnesota Vikings
|+5000
|+4000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+6500
|+2500
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+7500
|+3000
|San Francisco 49ers
|+7500
|+1600
|New England Patriots
|+8000
|+3000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+10000
|+2200
|Atlanta Falcons
|+15000
|+6600
|Carolina Panthers
|+15000
|+5000
|Denver Broncos
|+15000
|+6600
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+20000
|+5000
|Chicago Bears
|+25000
|+5000
|Washington Football Team
|+30000
|+6600
|Miami Dolphins
|+50000
|+2500
|New York Giants
|+50000
|+6600
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+100000
|+10000
|Houston Texans
|+200000
|+8000
|Detroit Lions
|+200000
|+8000
|New York Jets
|+200000
|+8000
If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.