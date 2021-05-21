Where to Find One of the Most Expensive Sandwiches in the World…Disneyland

Disneyland in Anaheim, California will soon be home to one of the most expensive sandwiches in the world. The sandwich will make its first appearance when Avengers Campus opens at the park on June 4, 2021.

Disney is hoping this will be the best panini you've ever eaten. It better be, it'll cost you $100. Disney says if you're really hungry, you might eat an entire one by yourself, but the theme park giant claims it is intended to feed 8 people. So that comes out to about $12.50 per person if you're splitting the check.

The sandwich will also be available in a single-sized serving for about $15.

What's on it?

Salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia.

Where will it be served in the park?

Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus

Why is it so big?

Everything served in Marvel land's Pym Test Kitchen will be based on the Ant-Man and the Wasp movie. So meals will be really small or extra-large.

You've spent thousands of dollars flying your family to Disneyland and making sure everyone is comfortable in a nice hotel for a week. You will also spend hundreds of dollars getting everyone into the park. So will you spend a hundred bucks on a sandwich? Sure you will. You know you will.

The all-new Adventure Campus will open at Disneyland in California on June 4, 2021.

