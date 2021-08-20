When Will You Be Able to Bet on Sports in Louisiana?

Sports betting in Louisiana is now on the fast track. The Gaming Control Board has ok’d emergency rules that go into effect on Monday. This clears the way for casinos to begin taking bets while developing a permanent plan for sports books.

Erin McCarty

Gaming Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says "People of Louisiana are very excited, and they spoke very loudly. Sixty-five percent of the people who voted in the state said that they wanted that. So, that's almost a 2-1 referendum. So we're excited we're moving forward."

Voters in 55 of the state’s 64 parishes have approved sports betting. How soon could you actually place a bet? That is still unclear, but Johns says he is optimistic it will begin this football season.

Casinos from across the state will have six months to develop their permanent plans.

A percentage of the money generated from sports betting will be used to fund early childhood education.

