When Spiderman Failed to Show Up for Her Son’s Birthday Party, This Mom Still Found a Way

No matter what, moms always seem to find a way.

I can remember back during my childhood, I used to think my mom was a magician with some of the surprises and ways she would manage to always come through for me and my siblings. Granted, I was a lot more naive as a child, but it wasn't lost on me that my parents found ways to make things happen in ways that would create lifelong memories.

A video on Facebook shows a mom getting creative after the Spiderman that she hired for her son's birthday party failed to show up. The caption for the clip says it all: "When Spiderman don't show for son's party, a mother always makes a way."

So far the video has gotten over 6,000 shares and more than 2,000 comments praising the mom for doing what she had to do to make her baby's birthday a memorable one.

Yo, somehow I think this mom may have actually done a better job and managed to save a little bit of money in the process. She should definitely look into a Spiderman side hustle.

