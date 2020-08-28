What’s Next for the NBA as They Look to Resume the Playoffs

When will the NBA playoffs resume? A question that most of us are curious about at this time as the players, teams and the league has postponed games after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted playing their game Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

The better question is what will come of these boycotted games? The season almost came to an end with the systemic social and racial injustices that continually occur in our country. Some ideas that have been discussed have been voter registration and getting involved by calling local government officials.

Here's the official statement the NBA has released on the next steps for the league and how they plan to take more action according to NBA writer for ESPN Tim Bontemps:

What's happening in terms of a resumption of play? Well, as mentioned in the above statement games will not be played on Friday, and the postponed games from Wednesday will be played on Saturday, and Thursday's games will be played on Sunday.

In addition, the league is immediately creating a social justice coalition which is a great thing but my question is why wasn't this done sooner? When many teams had created this coalition's it took players boycotting games for the NBA to finally establish this coalition...

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement to employees of the league via the league's Twitter account Friday on the heels of over 100 employees going on strike standing with the players boycotting games:

As for Friday, all 13 teams remaining in the bubble will practice throughout the day.

Finally, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had a powerful message via Twitter Friday and made a bit of an announcement:

