What Makes Acadiana Such a Great Place to Live

How do we explain to outsiders why we love living in Acadiana? It really is difficult to put into words because it's that special feeling you get inside when you live here. It's a combination of so many factors that makes it such a unique place that you can't help but embrace it. When people move to Lafayette or anywhere in the Acadiana region, they never want to leave. If I had to sum it up, these seven things would be why Acadiana is unlike any other place.