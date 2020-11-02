The other day I got a text from my best friend in high school. The text read, "How are you doing? Are you okay?" I replied, "Yes, but stressed as always." She said, "Good because I dreamed you died." A little takenaback, I wondered what her dreaming of my dying meant in the real world if anything for me.

The text was startling, yet not actually. I had been feeling weird about life for a few weeks. Going so far as to ask my tax accountant what would happen to my properties when I die? Will the government want part of them or will the kid get to keep everything? I made that call two days before I received the text from my bestie. The day before I was hit with the text asking if I was okay, I smelled my deceased mother on and off throughout the day as I worked in the yard at my house. That was Sunday, November 1. My mother's birthday was November 2, the very day I received the text asking how I was doing. So you can see how all of this swelled in my head. Plus, my high school friend and I have a very strange connection. We may not see each other for years, yet, it's like we know what the other is thinking and feeling.

I tried not to let it bother me, but the truth is, it did. Based on everything going on in my life and the thoughts I'd been having in my own head, I needed to know what it means to dream about death.

Dreaming is a way for your brain to sort out your real life, the good and the bad. The death of a loved one in a dream generally means you're struggling with a change in your own life.

For instance, if the person in your dream died of cancer from smoking, that may be a habit you dislike about yourself and have been trying to make a change.

Where death occurs also plays a role in the real meaning of the dream. If death takes place in a hospital, you may have an "unhealthy dependency" on the person in your dream says Ian Wallace, author of the book The Top 100 Dreams: The Dreams That We All Have and What They Really Mean. Wallace says if your dream takes place in a graveyard for instance, that could be your subconscious simply putting something to rest.

Dreaming about someone dying is not pleasant by any means, but it may not be at all bad. Plus it gives you a reminder to reach out the person you dreamed about.

Listen to your dreams, they really are the Picasso of who and what you are. It's our body's way of dealing with everything we encounter in our day to day lives.