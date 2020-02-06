What is Joe Burrow Going to Spend his First NFL Check On?

The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is revealing what he plans to buy once he gets that first NFL paycheck. LSU's Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is most likely going to be playing for the Cincinnati Bengals when this year's draft kicks off on April 23, and he is revealing to TMZ Sports that he is very health conscience, and will probably spring for a personal chef. Burrow said “I’m a healthy eater, so whatever he or she can make that tastes good and keeps me shredded.”

And if that happens, he will be following in the footsteps of other superstar athletes like LeBron James and Conor McGregor, who opt for taking care of their bodies instead of throwing cash around on jewelry and hot cars. But let's be honest, he'll be able to afford those too. Check here for all the up to date info on the 2020 NFL Draft. Good luck, Joe!