What Is It Like to Be Stung by a Murder Hornet? Watch if You Dare [Video]

Murder hornets are a pretty big topic of conversation right now, and for good reason. If you've been wondering what it's like to be stung by a murder hornet, watch as this guy lets one sting him.

Wildlife expert and self-proclaimed “King of Sting” Coyote Peterson allowed a murder hornet to sting him to get a better understanding of what happens.

As you'll see in the video from Inside Edition, what happens is some yelling, major swelling and certainly some serious regret.