What Classic Games Would You Like to Rewatch?

Youtube via Serafin Nunez

If you could bring back a classic game to watch, what would it be?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, one great thing that television stations and sports networks have been doing in the absence of live sports is re-airing classic or great games.

Watching these games have been fun for many reasons. The nostalgia of it, of course, is the best part, with the memories and all. Also, when you go back a couple of decades, you can certainly see how the game (football, baseball, basketball, etc.) has changed over the years.

Two of my favorite games I can watch over and over again are the New Orleans Saints two biggest wins of all-time - the NFC Championship win over the Minnesota Vikings and the Super Bowl win over the Indianapolis Colts.

But, the great thing about watching some of these classic replays is that I'm getting to watch games I do not have video of (yes, I know I could probably bring up some of these games on Youtube). The two Saints games I mentioned are games that I have highlights and videos of.

Today, for instance, I got to watch Super Bowl 39 between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles (won by the Patriots). A couple of weeks ago it was Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors (won by the Cavaliers).

In my list below, I will highlight ten games I would love to watch a replay of. Check out my list and think about what games would make yours.