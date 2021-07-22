What Blood Types Do Louisiana Mosquitoes Like the Most?

Are you a Louisiana mosquito magnet? Do this pesky bugs always find their way to your arm if you are outside?

My Daddy used to tell me skeeters like me because I was so sweet. But that's not quite the truth. Research from Healthline now shows mosquitoes might be attracted to you because of your blood type.

Female mosquitoes are the only ones who bite and that's because they need the nutrients from your blood to help their eggs develop.

What blood do skeeters like best? Type O blood is five star restaurant for mosquitoes. They go after Type O blood folks twice as often as they hone in on people with Type A blood. Those folks are the least likely to be bitten by a skeeter. If you have Type B blood, you're an "ok" meal, but not the preferred choice.

How do these tiny insects know your blood type? Experts say 85% of people secrete a chemical through your skin that tells your blood type.

The CDC says mosquitoes also pick up on the carbon dioxide you exhale. So if you are a heavy breather, you might also be attractive to the bugs.

And we have some bad news for pregnant women. You are the number one choice for mosquitoes.

What can you do to keep mosquitoes at bay? They don't like to bother dealing with hairy folks. So if you are hairy, you might not be a top target.

The body parts they go after first is your hands and arms.

What you are wearing might also impact how often you get bitten. They are more likely to go after you if you are wearing red, dark blue or black.

Cheap Items You Can Use to Remove Love Bugs From Your Automobile

Cheap Items You Can Use to Remove Love Bugs From Your Automobile

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

