What are Your Favorite Board/Card Games?

I love to play board/card games!

They offer hours of fun and are just great at helping pass the time.

If you are bored and needing something to do, play a board.card game.

If you are looking for an excuse to hang out with friends, play a board/card game.

If you are looking to avoid awkward and sometimes uncomfortable conversation at family get-togethers, play a board/card game.

When I think of board/card games, I think of togetherness, time spent having fun with friends and family and not thinking about the worries that the world brings.

And, right now, the world is certainly bringing its share of worry.

During these past couple of months while our world has come to a screeching halt, for many, board/card games have had to take the place of our usual forms of entertainment - watching sports, eating out with friends and family, or doing other fun activities around town.

Board/card games teach you about strategy and help to sharpen your brain. As an expectant father, I look forward to my wife and I playing board/card games with our daughter, and watching her young brain work as she begins to figure out how to be successful at it,

Board/card games also teach you how to win and lose gracefully, if you let it. As a kid, I learned that sometimes it was just my day to win, while on other days things just were not falling my way. That's life!

BELOW are my favorite board/card games of all time! What are yours?