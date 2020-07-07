Westgate’s Daniel Herron Offered by Division III School

A local prep football standout has received an offer from a Division II school located in the northern part of the United States.

Daniel Herron, who currently attends Westgate High School in New Iberia, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by Concordia College, located in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Concordia College, like all NCAA Division III schools, does not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer roster spots.

In late May, Herron was offered by Carthage College.

Also in May, Herron received an offer from Louisiana College.

A 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker, Herron also plays running back for Westgate.

Herron is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.