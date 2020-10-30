Wendy’s Offering Customers a Free Chicken Sandwich Until Nov. 8

Wendy's wants you to have a free chicken sandwich. Well, thank you very much!

The fast-food chain says that customers who purchase anything off its mobile app or drive-thru will receive a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.

You can also get hooked up with the free sandwich inside the restaurant by showing them the QR code from your mobile app when you place your order.

"We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on the New Classic Chicken Sandwich which has the perfect crunch from breading and pickles paired with the juiciness and flavor of the fillet," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company in a press release.

"The Classic joins what customers have already come to know and love in spice and taste from Wendy's via our Spicy Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches."

The free chicken sandwich offer runs now through November 8. Customers can receive one free sandwich per week, which means you can cash in on two free sandwiches before the deal expires.

Oh, the sandwich usually sells for $4.99.