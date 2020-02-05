Wendy’s Announces They Are Launching New Breakfast Menu Items This Spring

Wendy's is officially jumping into the breakfast game.

The fast-food chain made the announcement in typical Wendy's fashion—by trolling another competitor's brand on social media.

According to more info that they tweeted out Wendy's is going to expand their menu to include a range of new breakfast items.

“bold new morning options” such as the Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Frosty-ccino, the latter reserved for those days when you want to kickstart the morning with a caffeinated milkshake.

The new menu is set to launch on March 2, so we don't have to wait too long to try out the new Wendy's breakfast items.