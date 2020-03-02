Weekend Scores From Sun Belt Baseball

We are still a couple of weeks away from the start of conference play and teams are still finding out their own strengths and weaknesses.

This past weekend in the Sun Belt Conference, there was one team (Coastal Carolina) who swept their weekend series and two teams (Georgia State, Troy) were swept.

Here are the results:

Arkansas State (5-6) at #23 Dallas Baptist: L 4-5, W 11-7, L 4-12

Appalachian State (4-6) at UNC-Greensboro: W 5-1, W 6-5, L 7-8 (15)

Coastal Carolina (7-3) vs. Maryland: W 16-0, W 10-3, W 3-2

Georgia Southern (5-5) vs. Radford W 8-0, L 2-4, W 19-2

Georgia State (5-6) at ETSU: L 3-9, L 7-18, L 4-5 (10)

Little Rock (8-5) vs. North Alabama: L 4-8, W 7-3, W 2-1

Louisiana (4-8) vs. Sam Houston State: L 4-5 (11), W 1-0, W 7-5

ULM (9-2) vs. Illinois St. L 3-6, W 26-8, W 4-2

South Alabama (7-6) vs. Gonzaga W 2-0, L 3-13, W 7-6

UTA: (8-3) vs. Utah: W 6-0, L 5-9, W 8-1

Texas State (8-4) at Houston: W 11-10, L 1-5, W 12-4

Troy (8-4) at #1 Florida: L 2-3, L 7-10, L 1-7