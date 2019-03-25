Weekend Results In SEC Baseball
The SEC just completed its second weekend of Conference play and let's check in on the results:
15 LSU at 6 Georgia
GAME ONE: 1-0 LSU
GAME TWO: 2-0 UGA
GAME THREE: 9-7 UGA
11 Texas A&M at Kentucky
GAME ONE: 5-3 A&M
GAME TWO: 9-3 A&M
GAME THREE: 17-5 A&M
South Carolina at 23 Tennessee
GAME ONE: 15-5 TEN
GAME TWO: 3-2 SC
GAME THREE: 6-3 TEN
8 Arkansas at Alabama
GAME ONE: 12-3 ARK
GAME TWO: 10-0 BAMA
GAME THREE: 10-2 ARK
12 Auburn at 2 Mississippi State
GAME ONE: 6-5 AUB
GAME TWO: 15-2 Miss St
GAME THREE: 20-15 Miss St
22 Ole Miss at Missouri
GAME ONE: 2-1 Missouri
GAME TWO: 3-0 Ole Miss
GAME THREE: 8-5 Missouri
24 Florida at 5 Vanderbilt
GAME ONE: 5-0 Vandy
GAME TWO: 15-2 Vandy
GAME THREE: 14-4 Vandy
This Weekends Schedule:
- LSU at Miss St
- Alabama at Florida
- Georgia at Kentucky
- Auburn at South Carolina
- Tennessee at Vanderbilt
- Missouri at Texas A&M
- Ole Miss at Arkansas
