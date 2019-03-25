The SEC just completed its second weekend of Conference play and let's check in on the results:

15 LSU at 6 Georgia

GAME ONE: 1-0 LSU

GAME TWO: 2-0 UGA

GAME THREE: 9-7 UGA

11 Texas A&M at Kentucky

GAME ONE: 5-3 A&M

GAME TWO: 9-3 A&M

GAME THREE: 17-5 A&M

South Carolina at 23 Tennessee

GAME ONE: 15-5 TEN

GAME TWO: 3-2 SC

GAME THREE: 6-3 TEN

8 Arkansas at Alabama

GAME ONE: 12-3 ARK

GAME TWO: 10-0 BAMA

GAME THREE: 10-2 ARK

12 Auburn at 2 Mississippi State

GAME ONE: 6-5 AUB

GAME TWO: 15-2 Miss St

GAME THREE: 20-15 Miss St

22 Ole Miss at Missouri

GAME ONE: 2-1 Missouri

GAME TWO: 3-0 Ole Miss

GAME THREE: 8-5 Missouri

24 Florida at 5 Vanderbilt

GAME ONE: 5-0 Vandy

GAME TWO: 15-2 Vandy

GAME THREE: 14-4 Vandy

This Weekends Schedule:

- LSU at Miss St

- Alabama at Florida

- Georgia at Kentucky

- Auburn at South Carolina

- Tennessee at Vanderbilt

- Missouri at Texas A&M

- Ole Miss at Arkansas

