Two teams that have been trending for the last month or more continued their trend this weekend in Sun Belt play.

South Alabama, who was 5-10 in league play after leaving Lafayette several weeks ago, has won ten of their last twelve. And, Arkansas State, who was 8-2 in the league after taking game one of their series from Louisiana, had now lost 14 of their last 17 league games.

Here are the scores from the weekend, along with standings and next week's schedule.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT APPALACHIAN STATE: SOUTH ALABAMA (3-0) W 4-1, W 13-6, W 5-4

ULM AT TROY: TROY (2-1) W 15-4, W 10-4, L 6-14

TEXAS STATE AT LITTLE ROCK: LITTLE ROCK (2-1) W 4-3, W 9-5, L 9-13

GEORGIA STATE AT LOUISIANA: UL (3-0) W 2-0, W 16-6, W 11-5

COASTAL CAROLINA AT UTA: CCU W 8-6 (11 inn), L 3-6 Game three cancelled

ARKANSAS STATE AT GEORGIA SOUTHERN: GS (3-0) W 10-6, W 17-6, W 11-6

SUN BELT EAST STANDINGS: GASO 16-11, USA 15-12, CCU 13-12, TROY 14-13, APP 12-14, GAST 5-22

SUN BELT WEST STANDINGS: TXST 18-9, UTA 16-10, LR15-11, LA 13-14, ULM 11-15, ARK ST 11-16.

WEEK 10 GAMES (THUR-FRI-SAT)

Georgia State at Georgia Southern,, Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, Troy at South Alabama, UTA at Texas State, Little Rock at Arkansas State, Louisiana at ULM.